Work continues on new kitchen at Covington Co. Law Enforcement Complex

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Work is progressing on a new kitchen at the Covington County Law Enforcement Complex. The addition is 2,100-square feet and when finished, it will prepare meals for inmates at the jail.
County law enforcement officials say it will save the county money.
Currently, meals are shipped in from a kitchen at the Simpson County Jail. The work is being done by Reeves Construction from Laurel. It began in August and should be finished in March of 2019. The cost of the project is about $500,000.
