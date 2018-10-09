Woman, teen charged in connection to Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have arrested two suspects, including a teenager, in connection to a weekend shooting that sent three people to the hospital.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Ashley Taylor, 22, and a 17-year-old were arrested Monday night and charged with hindering prosecution.
The shooting happened Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Dabbs Street. The night before, an “altercation” in the same area led to the death of 37-year-old Marlon Brown.
Moore said the two incidents are not connected.
Concerned members of the community gathered on Dabbs Street on Monday evening to call for an end to the violence. Several people in attendance said the violence in this area of Hattiesburg has gotten out of control.
“I am really concerned about all the violence and the things that are happening in our neighborhood," Tonia Chapman said. "I have kids, grandkids and know elderly people who stay on the same street and our fearful. It’s time for us to do something about it.”
Hattiesburg Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, who represents the area, told us she supports ending the violence and criminal activity that’s plaguing the neighborhood.
Delgado said a stop the violence rally will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. on the corner of Dabbs and Mobile streets.
