Tuesday 6 a.m. Forecast

Tomorrow we will see scattered t-storms with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday and this will push soon to be Hurricane Michael towards the east thus keeping it away from Mississippi. Landfall is expected around Panama City as a Category 2 Hurricane Wednesday Night.That front will also finally bring cooler fall air with it. Later on this week, we’ll have sunny skies and highs in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s.