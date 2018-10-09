Southern Pine sending 19 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael

TAYLORSVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Southern Pine Electric will send 19 employees to the Florida panhandle on Thursday morning to help with recovery efforts as Hurricane Michael approaches.
The employees will depart from Taylorsville and be on standby until Hurricane Michael passes, according to a Southern Pine news release.
Southern Pine said the employees will work with an electric cooperative in either Alabama or Florida to help restore power to those affected by the storm.
