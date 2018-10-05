Ole Miss athlete to hold sock drive for MS homeless shelters

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - An Ole Miss football player is doing his part to help those in need.
Ole Miss offensive lineman Javon Patterson, along with other members of Ole Miss’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), will host Patterson’s Footlocker, a collection effort to gather new socks for homeless shelters in Mississippi.
Since arriving in Oxford, Patterson has led with a spirit of compassion, volunteering for multiple community service activities such as Hope to Dream, Rebelthon, and reading to local elementary students.
Recently while traveling, it dawned on him that while homelessness is a growing epidemic across the nation very few people donate necessary personal items to shelters.
What was most alarming for Patterson was to see how many homeless civilians did not have footwear. After doing a little research on what’s the most needed asset in shelters, the most common response was socks.
Patterson decided to do something about it by starting Patterson’s Footlocker.
“While Javon birthed the idea to collect socks for homeless shelters in Mississippi, it was encouraging to see the collaborative effort of our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) to support this cause,” said Jennifer Saxon, Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Enhancement. “They are all excited to rally together to make a difference and continue this for years to come.”
Donations can be dropped off at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium’s visitor bus parking area on Monday, Oct. 15 from 5-6:30 p.m. and on Oct. 16 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Fans can also bring items to Ole Miss’ game against Auburn University on Saturday, Oct. 20. The gates for that game have yet to be determined.
In addition to new socks, gently used shoes will also be accepted.
