Mississippi sends state’s search and rescue assets to Florida as Hurricane Michael approaches

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The State of Mississippi has deployed two search and rescue teams to Florida, to assist with potential emergency response efforts, due to the impacts of Hurricane Michael.
The deployment was provided through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact requests by Florida.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people in the path of Hurricane Michael and we're proud to help support them however we can”, said Mississippi Office of Homeland Security Director Jay Ledbetter. “These Mississippi Search and Rescue Task Force members are outstanding and train hard to be prepared for situations such as this. In my opinion, they are the very best at what they do. Florida has a long history of assisting Mississippi, we are glad to be able to return the favor.”
The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security is sending 42 personnel to serve as two swift water rescue teams (21 members on each team). The teams are scheduled to remain in Florida for two weeks to conduct search and rescue operations.
The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is an agreement signed by all 50 states and the U.S. Territories that allows for state-to-state support during disasters. The expenses for all the deployments will be reimbursed to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
