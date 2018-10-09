Missing man last heard from in Hattiesburg

Missing man last heard from in Hattiesburg
The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 39-year-old Ronnie Dustin Warren, who goes by Dustin. (Photo source: Yazoo County Sheriff's Department)
October 9, 2018 at 2:44 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 2:44 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Authorities are searching for a missing man who was last heard from after arriving in Hattiesburg in September.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 39-year-old Ronnie Dustin Warren, who goes by Dustin, according to WLBT.

Warrren worked for a company based in New Mexico, but he no longer works for them and left New Mexico on a bus on September 2. WLBT reported that Warren’s father talked to him on the phone on September 4 after reaching Hattiesburg, but he has not been heard from since.

If anyone knows Warren’s whereabouts, please contact the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department at 662-746-6511.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.