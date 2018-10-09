Laurel mayor to sign National Night Out proclamation

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Mayor Johnny Magee will be signing a National Night Out proclamation at 9:00 today at the Laurel City Hall declaring Oct. 9 as Night Out Against Crime.
“....Almost all of your contact with law enforcement is negative and that could be from a ticket or I had a traffic accident or heaven forbid you got arrested," said Captain Tommy Cox. "So, it’s good to have these type of events. In a positive sense, it’s good to build that face to face time. You might know somebody call and you could give me somebody to call under certain circumstances. So, it’s just a good building situation.”
Cox says there will be games and activities for the entire family and plenty of free food. He says there will also be plenty of officers on scene to answer any questions.
“We’ve got popcorn and funnel cakes, kids tattoos, school supplies and bean bag tosses," he said. "Dunking booths always seem to be a favorite especially when there’s police getting dunked, They always seem to be very popular. There’s going to be information booths like our victims advocate and the domestic shelter. I’m leaving a lot out, because it’s just going to be so much”
The event starts at 5 pm until 9 pm in front of the Laurel Police Department.
