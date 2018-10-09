FIRST ALERT: Michael strengthens to Major Hurricane

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hurricane Michael has strengthened into a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Landfall is less than 24 hours away.
Hurricane warnings are in effect between the Alabama/Florida border and Suwannee River, FL. This includes Destin, FL, the beaches along 30-A and Panama City.
A tropical storm warning is in effect between the Mississippi/Alabama border and the Alabama/ Florida border.
Recent data from the Hurricane Hunters shows that Michael is getting stronger. Maximum sustained winds are now at 120 mph. The forecast calls for Michael to make landfall somewhere between Fort Walton Beach, FL and Carrabelle, FL on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. as a Category 3 with wind near 120 mph.
Afterward, it will move into southwest Georgia and the Wiregrass of Alabama, likely causing damage as it moves to the northeast.
TRACK: Landfall will be in northwest Florida between Destin and Apalachicola. A cold front will keep Michael away from the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
LANDFALL: It now looks like Michael will be a high-end Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph when it makes landfall on Wednesday.
SOUTH MS IMPACTS: Extra clouds, a little breezy at times with passing showers and a few thunderstorms. Nothing severe, nothing tornadic expected.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.