Citizens call for peace after deadly weekend in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg community members gathered on Dabbs Street Monday night to call for an end to violence after a deadly weekend.
Residents said they are fed up with the violence happening in the area, and they’re ready for it to stop.
The stop the violence rally comes after a man died after an altercation on Saturday night, followed by three people being injured in a shooting the following night. Both incidents happened in the 900 block of Dabbs Street in Ward 2.
Marlon Brown, 37, died after being taken to the hospital on Saturday night following an altercation around 8 p.m., according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. No arrests have been made.
On Sunday, officers responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. and were told that three people went to a local hospital seeking treatment for their injuries.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.