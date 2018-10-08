Pinebelt Blueway opens on Leaf River for public use

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A new route on the Leaf River opened on Monday for public recreational use in Forrest and Jones counties.
The newly established Pinebelt Blueway is a 10.8 mile route beginning in Jones County at the Eastabuchie boat ramp on Church Road and ending at the Highway 11 bridge in Hattiesburg and Forrest County. The route is open to the public from dawn until dusk.
The project was spearheaded by the Piney Woods Chapter of the Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plain.
“The Piney Woods Chapter of the Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plain works to preserve and promote our area’s natural resources," said Russ Bryan, Piney Woods Land Trust. “The Leaf River watershed is an underutilized natural amenity. We hope the completion and promotion of this first phase of a blueway system encourages the respectful use of these water resources and attracts individuals and families to this new community asset.”
Signs and mile markers are located on the blueway to keep visitors on course and educate them about the natural habitats and wildlife along the route.
The Pinebelt Blueway is free to use, but the public must provide their own floating equipment for kayaking, canoeing or tubing.
More information can be found at visithburg.org.
