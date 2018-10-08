Monday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temps in the low 70s, but those nice temperatures won’t last long. It will be another hot day as highs soar to the upper 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and hit or miss t-storms. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.
Tomorrow will see scattered t-storms with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday and will push soon to be Hurricane Michael towards the east thus keeping it away from Mississippi.
Landfall is expected around Panama City as a Category 2 Hurricane Wednesday Night. That front will also finally bring cooler fall air with it later this week with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s. This weekend will be nice with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 50s!!
