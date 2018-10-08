Coroner identifies man found in Tchoutacabouffa River, active duty airman

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the man found deceased in Tchoutacabouffa River and active duty airman as 31-year-old Luis Cisneros-Godinez of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
WLOX News Now learned Cisneros-Godinez is the same man the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base announced died, according to Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove.
Hargrove says a 911 call about a possible drowning behind 1850 Popps Ferry Road in the Tchoutacabouffa River came in on October 6 at 12:29 p.m. Units from the Biloxi Police and Fire responded to the scene along with Marine Patrol, Fish and Wildlife, OSI from KAFB, Harrison County Fire Service and the Harrison County Coroners Office.
No cause of death has been released yet. The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update the story as new details become available.
