3 injured in Hattiesburg shooting on Dabbs Street

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that injured three people Sunday night in the Hub City.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Dabbs Street around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they were told that three people left scene and went to a local hospital seeking treatment for their injuries.
No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue to to you updated on this story.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.