High School Football Recap-Week 8

SOSO, MS (WDAM) - West Jones High School coach Scott Pierson has a very simple explanation why his Mustangs have been so dominant on defense this season.
“We’ve got some guys over there (who) are really, really good,” Pierson said.
West Jones certainly has something because the Mustangs have been something.
Take Friday night.
West Jones held North Pike High School to 180 yards total offense and zero points, posting the squad’s third consecutive shutout with a 37-0 Region 3-5A victory.
“It’s been a while since I’ve had a team gel like this, where I’ve had leaders,” Pierson said, “so, yeah, we don’t have to have coaches who drop the hammer if someone’s not playing at a high level.
“The kids take care of it.”
West Jones has been playing at a very high level. Consider:
- Friday night’s win was the Mustangs’ sixth in a row since a season-opening, 10-6 loss to Wayne County High School
- In that six-win stretch, West Jones has shut out an opponent four times, starting Region 3-5A play with three consecutive whitewashes
- In its last six games, the Mustangs have allowed 20 points
- In seven games, the Mustangs have allowed 30 points
- No team has scored more than 13 points in a game against West Jones
“It’s a unique group,” Pierson said.
West Jones led 16-0 at halftime, breaking a scoreless tie with a safety after a punt snap sailed out of the end zone.
Sophomore quarterback Alan Follis followed with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tajrick Randolph before rushing 2 yards for West Jones second touchdown of the first half.
“He’s a sophomore, but he completes his passes at a high rate and he doesn’t turn the ball over,” Pierson said. “He’s a sophomore, so he still makes sophomore mistakes, but we just to run a little better with him under center. The players around him play better when he’s in the game.”
West Jones turned to its ground game in the second half, and got a 6-yard scoring run from junior Michael Neal, a 3-yard touchdown run from junior Jasper Jones and a 2-yard scoring run from sophomore Kentrell Pruitt.
Jones finished with 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, Jones had 73 yards and a score on 12 carries and Pruitt added 28 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Follis completed 6-of-14 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown and ran for 10 yards and a score on five carries against the Jaguars (2-5, 1-2 Region 3-5A).
Senior defensive tackle Damion Cunningham collected eight solo tackles, including 2 ½ sacks, and senior defensive back Antoine Kirk came up with his fifth interception in the last three games.
The Mustangs (6-1, 3-0) will host Jones County rival Laurel High School at 7 p.m. Friday in a key region matchup. The Golden Tornadoes (4-3, 3-0) won their third consecutive game with a 49-6 rout Thursday of Jackson Wingfield High School.
“It’s going to be a good game I think, because it’s going to come down to who plays better that night,” Pierson said. “There have been nights that we haven’t played well. If we both play well, it will be a good game, and if we don’t, it won’t be. We’ll see how that shakes.
“But to be honest, that’s when it’s fun, when (games) matter, and that’s what I love about a West Jones-Laurel game. It always matters.”
WAYNESBORO _ The War Eagles rolled up 603 yards total offense, including 456 yards rushing, in rolling past the Bearcats Friday night in Region 4-5A play.
Wayne County ran 78 plays and posted 27 first downs against Long Beach (2-5, 0-3).
Junior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley threw for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for 131 yards and two more scores as Wayne County won for the fourth time in its last five games.
Senior Trevion Loston ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, sophomore Addarrius Courtland had 49 yards on five carries and sophomore Raytavious Walker had 50 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Sophomore Shadamien Williamson ran for 71 yards on 12 carries and hauled in a 44-yard reception. Junior Brevin Gandy had three catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.
The War Eagles got six points from junior place-kicker Nathan Busby, who knocked through six extra points.
Long Beach junior quarterback Cade Crosby completed 14-of-25 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. He also ran for 50 yards on eight carries.
Junior running back Kobe Cook had eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns and senior Kai Vancourt caught a 71-yard touchdown pass.
Senior running back Dennis Andrews rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries and also caught a two-point conversion pass.
The Wayne County defense came up with seven sacks and three turnovers (two fumble recoveries, interception).
The War Eagles, (5-2, 2-0 Region 4-5A) will visit unbeaten Hattiesburg High School in a key region showdown. The Tigers (7-0, 3-0) defeated Pearl River Central High School Friday night 60-7.
SEMINARY _ Sophomore running back Marquis Crosby ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead a Bulldogs’ ground game that piled up 366 yards rushing against the Cobras.
Junior Jordan Barrett rab for 137 and a touchdown on 13 carries and senior defensive lineman Nathan Pickering ran for a touchdown and caught a 12-yard pass from senior quarterback Jeff Miller.
The Cobras (4-3, 0-2 Region 8-3A) trailed only 7-0 after one quarter, but the Bulldogs bumped their lead to 21-7 at halftime and 28-14 after three quarters.
Senior Antoine Mobley ran for 41 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-0) will host Tylertown High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Chiefs (3-5, 0-2) dropped a 20-8 decision to Columbia High School Friday.
STRINGER _ Senior running back Anthony Thomas ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries to pace a Red Devils’ running attack that pounded for 416 yards.
Stringer limited the Pirates to 193 yard total offense, including just 13 yards passing.
Junior running back Cooper Rogers rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on six carries and senior quarterback Cayleb Dyess added 43 yards and a score on three carries. Freshman Jackson Parker ran for 29 yards and a touchdown on two carries and senior Devin May added 13 yards and a score on two carries.
Senior Hunter Burkeen kicked seven extra points.
The Pirates got 128 yards and a touchdown from freshman Quandarius Hubbard. Freshman Zyterrious Chatman added 35 yards on nine carries.
The Red Devils (7-1, 2-0 Region 4-1A) will host Salem High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (1-7, 0-3) lost 43-13 to Resurrection Catholic High School Friday.
Mt. Olive (1-7, 1-2) will travel to Pascagoula to take on Resurrection High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (5-2, 3-1) topped Salem High School 43-13 Friday.
