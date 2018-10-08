Hattiesburg celebrates first Restaurant Week

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s first Restaurant Week kicked off on Sunday and continues through Sunday, October 14.
The week is a partnership between VisitHATTIESBURG and local restaurants and hotels to showcase the city’s culinary scene to visitors and locals. The overall theme is OctoberFEAST and is each day has its own individual focus and hashtag for social media:
- Sunday: #CulinaryCrawl
- Monday: #MidtownMonday
- Tuesday: #TacoTuesday
- Wednesday: #EthnicEats
- Thursday: #GetDowntown
- Friday: #FriYAY
- Saturday: #BreakfastInTheBurg
- Sunday: #BrunchBurg
Forty participating restaurants will feature themed menu offerings for the week, and many restaurants will offer specials for the week.
More information can be found at visithburg.org.
