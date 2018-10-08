Foster grandparents changing lives at Jones Co. school

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Kids across Jones and Wayne Counties are fostering grandparents. At South Jones Elementary classroom kids start the day with a song, dance, and their grandma.
“The kids absolutely love the grannies and not only the kids who are in the grannies classrooms, but the kids that are next door to the grannies or go to lunch with the grannies or the grandpas because we have a grandpa here,” South Jones Elementary Instructional Facilitator Jan Delk said. “I love helping people do things and it makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something and it just makes me feel like i’m being useful.”
Fostering Grandparents is a government funded program sponsored by Ellisville State School that provides elementary schools in the surrounding area with grandparents who play the role as tutors and mentors.
Former school teacher to now grandpa, Grover Reeves says he’s been in the program for three years and says it’s almost therapeutic to be able to be around such young children again.
“It’s such as experience when you see them and they catch on to something that they didn’t understand before and they catch on to it and they just light up like a light bulb," Reeves said.
Teachers say having the grandparents in the class help the day go a lot smoother.
“My favorite part is hearing good morning granny,” one South Jones teacher said. “That’s just...it warms my heart to see the face on our babies when she walks in.”
All the grandparents have different reasons for why they decided to do the program but in the end they all say one thing.
“I just love children and i love what i do,” one foster grandparents grandma said.
“She helps me with my morning work,” one student said. “I like her.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.