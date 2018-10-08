FIRST ALERT: Michael is now a hurricane, expected to be major hurricane at landfall

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - A hurricane watch is in effect between the Alabama/Florida border and Suwannee River, FL. This includes Destin and Panama City.
A tropical storm watch is in effect between the Mississippi/Alabama border and the Alabama/Florida border.
Recent data from the Hurricane Hunters shows that Michael has intensified and become a hurricane. Models continue to show the storm intensifying to a major hurricane before making landfall. The SHIPS model now gives it a 55 to 60 percent chance of rapid intensification during the next 24 hours.
Michael has become better organized this morning. It is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, where conditions are good for intensification.
TRACK: Models continue to be in good agreement on a northwest Florida landfall between Pensacola and Tallahassee. A cold front will keep Michael away from the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
LANDFALL: It now looks like Michael will be a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph when it makes landfall on Wednesday afternoon between Pensacola and Tallahassee.
SOUTH MS IMPACTS: Impacts on the Pine Belt and South Mississippi will be little to none.
BOTTOM LINE: While the storm will most likely miss Mississippi, the storm looks to possibly miss Mississippi to the east. It will still need to be monitored.
