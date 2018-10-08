Confirmed deaths near 2,000, still more likely in Indonesia

A woman sits on a pile of rubble in an area devastated by an earthquake in the Balaroa neighborhood of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Aid has begun pouring into central Indonesia's Sulawesi island and humanitarian workers are fanning out across its countryside, more than a week after parts of the island were devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) (Dita Alangkara)