Columbia man charged with possession of child porn

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Columbia man accused of possessing child pornography and narcotics.
Matthew Wheat, 39, was arrested on October 2 after investigators searched his home and discovered several images of child pornography and drugs, according to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Wheat was charged with five counts of exploitation of children and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Investigators seized several pieces of electronic equipment, according to MCSO.
The sheriff’s department said there has been no information indicating that Wheat personally victimized any children.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
