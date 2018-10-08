Chris McDaniel talks Second Amendment, gun rights in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - U.S. Senate candidate Chris McDaniel made a stop in Ellisville at The Hunters Edge outdoor store Monday afternoon. McDaniel spoke about the Second Amendment and the rights of gun owners.
“Today I am here to promise you that you have my pledge that I will never attempt to impose a gun ban on the people of this country or the state,” said McDaniel. “In fact, in every vote that I cast I will make the Second Amendment something we defend.”
McDaniel added he is trying a unique strategy to raise money for his campaign; a gun giveaway.
“My pledge to you is to always defend the Second Amendment of our constitution to make sure that your gun liberties will always be protected. As part of that pledge, we’re holding a gun giveaway,” said McDaniel.
McDaniel said he hasn’t ever done a gun giveaway as a campaign fundraiser but that it fits perfectly because he values the Second Amendment.
The gun McDaniel’s campaign is giving away is a Remington 700 SPS 270. A campaign donation is required to enter for a chance to win the rifle.
