USM golfers remain in tournament hunt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi men’s golf team stands six shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Wolfpack Intercollegiate.
The Golden Eagles, who were in second place after Friday’s opening round, shot one shot better but dropped into seventh place after shooting a round of 284 Saturday at the par-72, 7,358-yard Lonnie Poole Golf Course on the North Carolina State University campus.
The Wolfpack leads its own tournament after two rounds, shooting a 13-under 563.
Campbell University and Jacksonville University were tied in second place, three shots back at 10-under, followed by the University of North Carolina-Greensboro another shot back at 9-under.
East Carolina University and University of Maryland were tied for fifth place in the 15-team field at 8-under par, with USM in seventh at 7-under.
USM freshman Joey Kirkland was in a fourth-place tie after rounds of 71-72_139. Junior Matt Lorenz was tied for 28th (73-71_144) and senior Nathan Corchis was tied for 38th (72-73_145).
The final round will tee off at 7 a.m. Sunday.