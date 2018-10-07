Sunday First Alert Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Overnight expect temperatures to be in the upper 60s .
For Monday, you can expect an isolated thunderstorm or two with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Tuesday there is a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs the mid 80s and lows around 70.
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the mid 80se and lows in the upper 60s.
Tropical Storm Michael has formed in the extreme NW Yucatan Peninsula and is currently expected to slowly strengthen as it moves into the southern Gulf sometimes on Monday.
The storm could become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.
On the current track the center of the storm should be to east of Mississippi and little impact if expected here.
After the storm moves inland somewhere over the Florida Panhandle much cooler and drier air will flow in behind the system for later in the week with highs around 80s and lows around 60.
