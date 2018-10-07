Saturday 6 p.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Sunday will start out with a few clouds here and there along with some patchy fog. If you're headed out to the early service, give yourself a few extra minutes in case there is a bit of fog out. It shouldn't be too dense, but an extra few minutes just in case won't hurt. Into the afternoon the fog will lift and there may be a few showers and storms in teh area. Severe weahter isn't anticipated. Rain chances will be around 20 percent with highs in the upper 80s.