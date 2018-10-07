Saturday 6 p.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Sunday will start out with a few clouds here and there along with some patchy fog. If you're headed out to the early service, give yourself a few extra minutes in case there is a bit of fog out. It shouldn't be too dense, but an extra few minutes just in case won't hurt. Into the afternoon the fog will lift and there may be a few showers and storms in teh area. Severe weahter isn't anticipated. Rain chances will be around 20 percent with highs in the upper 80s.
Monday highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a 30 percent chance for afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday will look a lot like Monday with some extra cloud cover and highs int he mid 80s.
Then things get interesting. Potential Tropical Cyclone 14 may start to impact our weather starting Tuesday night and through Thursday. Depending on the track, our rainfall chances and temperatures may change drastically. Right now, our forecast is keeping our area on the west side of PTC 14. That is the drier and cooler side of the storm. But, that may change.
Right now, Wednesday looks like a generally cloudy day with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances around 50 percent. Thursday will be another day with clouds and rain. highs in the low 80s.
Then behind the storm as it leaves, we will stay cooler with highs in the low 80s but the sun returns with lower humidity.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.