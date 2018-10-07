Pink Up: Perry Co. woman is four-time cancer survivor

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Perry County woman is crediting family and faith for helping her survive four different types of cancer since 2000.
Charlene Ivey has had thyroid cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer and eye cancer.
She recently had her left eye removed because of the disease.
“I know that I have God on my side,” said Ivey. “And then, my children they are there to support me and help me and they’re there for me and I’ve been blessed with good doctors, I appreciate them.”
Christopher L. Cooley, Ivey’s ophthalmologist at Hattiesburg Clinic, discovered her eye cancer during a routine visit.
“She’s had an awesome attitude throughout the whole thing and just the sweetest ray of bright light, every time I see her, always with a smile and always just moving on to the next thing,” said Cooley.
Ivey has some advice for other people facing cancer.
“Deal with it now, don’t let it get out of hand, don’t let it be a long, drawn out, painful process, when they could do something in the early stages," she said.
Ivey recently traveled to Memphis, where she received a new prosthetic eye.
