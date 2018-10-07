Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte seeking treatment for alcoholism

(CNN) - Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte will be seeking treatment for a years-long alcohol addiction, reports say.
According to entertainment magazine People, Lochte’s agent said, “Ryan is getting the help he needs."
This is after People reports police were called to an incident early Thursday at his California hotel.
No one was arrested after the incident, according to police.
Lochte has earned a dozen Olympic medals in swimming, including six gold medals.
But, he was banned from competing for a year because he got too big of an IV infusion.
