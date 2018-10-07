LEADING OFF: Newcomb subs in for Braves, Rockies head home

The Astros can sweep their ALDS in Game 3 on Monday. In the meantime, Miller and company get a day to correct a season's worth of woes. The Indians' 4.60 bullpen ERA ranked 25th in the majors this season, and Miller was particularly ineffective amid three DL stints. Before Marwin Gonzalez's two-run double Saturday, Miller had allowed just one inherited runner to score in his postseason career.