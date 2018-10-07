High School Football Recap-Week 8

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The ATM machine at D.I. Patrick Stadium was running full bore Friday night.
Hattiesburg High School, whose offense brands itself the “Automatic Touchdown Machine,” scored seven touchdowns on plays of 34 yards or more as the Tigers rolled up Pearl River Central High School 60-7 in Region 4-5A play.
The unbeaten Tigers needed just 27 offensive snaps to score eight touchdowns and pile up 461 yards total offense.
“It’s just feeding into the ‘Quick Six’ and ‘ATM’ and ‘Don’t Blink,’” Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. “It’s something that our kids have really bought into, and it allows us to play fast with an attitude and an identity, if you will.”
Senior quarterback Jarod Conner ignited the offensive explosion.
Conner completed six passes in 14 attempts Friday for 295 yards. Five of those completions went for touchdowns, four to senior receiver Darius Ruffin.
Conner and Ruffin connected on scoring passes of 85 yards, 66 yards, 34 yards and 34 yards. All told, five of Conner’s six completions went to Ruffin, who hauled in those five catches for 249 yards and four touchdowns.
Conner’s other touchdown pass covered 46 yards to sophomore Kadarius Hicks.
Hicks and Conner also scored on touchdown runs, with Conner going 47 yards and Hicks 21 yards. Senior Drexlan Allen started the rushing parade to the end zone with an 81-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
The final HHS touchdown came on a 30-yard fumble return by junior safety Anthony Bullock.
Pearl River Central wound up running some 30-plus more plays on offense, and stayed close early, trailing 14-7 after the first quarter on Ryan Spradley’s 35-yard touchdown catch.
“They had something to do with it,” Vance said. “That was part of their game plan (run the ball) and they did a good job executing that game plan and keeping us off the field.”
The Tigers (7-0, 3-0 Region 4-5A), who returned home after a three-game road swing, will welcome Wayne County High School to Patrick Stadium at 7 p.m. for the middle of a three-game homestand.
The War Eagles (5-2, 2-1) downed Long Beach High School 48-20 Friday to pick up their second consecutive win.
“I knew Coach (Shelton) Gandy would get those guys going,” Vance said. “It’s Wayne County, and you knew they weren’t going to be down, talent-wise, very long, and those guys play with a great sense of pride, a great sense of tradition and they know what that War Eagle is about when they put on that uniform.
“So, when you’re going against a team like that, you better be ready, because they’re going to give you everything they’ve got for four quarters.”
The Blue Devils (2-5, 1-2) will host West Harrison High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hurricanes (2-5, 0-3) lost 49-14 to Gautier High School Friday.
BASSFIELD _ DeMario Booth’s 2-yard run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference and the Jaguars recovered a fumble at their 4-yard line with 12 seconds to play Friday night to take the Region 8-3A contest.
West Marion took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on a 34-yard touchdown pass from junior Jeremiah Holmes to senior Dontavious McGowen.
Jefferson Davis tied the score in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by senior Justin Berry before an interception by senior Ikeem Showers at the Trojans’ 3-yard line set up Booth’s decisive run.
The 13 points by the Jaguars were the fewest in 20 games for Jefferson Davis, but the Jaguars limited the Trojans to 188 yards total offense, including just 19 yards rushing.
Holmes completed 14-of-36 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown with an interception. McGowen caught four passes for 68 yards and a score and senior Noland Miller Jr. had five catches for 32 yards.
Jefferson Davis (6-2, 2-0 Region 8-3A) will visit Columbia High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (6-1, 2-0) defeated Tylertown High School 20-8 Friday.
West Marion (6-2, 0-2) will visit Wesson High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cobras (4-3, 0-2) dropped a 41-20 decision to Seminary High School Friday.
Junior quarterback Hershey McLaurin threw three touchdown passes and ran for another Friday night in Eatonville as the Tigers roared past the Eagles for their fifth consecutive victory.
McLaurin threw scoring passes of 20 yards to senior Zyrion Thompson and 48 yards to senior Cyril Graves in the first half, then added a 20-yard touchdown pass to his brother, senior Markel McLaurin, in the third quarter.
Hershey McLaurin capped his night and Collins’ scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Markel McLaurin scored on an 88-yard interception return, junior Antonio Spencer added a 4-yard touchdown run and Akeem McNair kicked a 20-yard field goal to go with three extra points.
The Tigers (6-1, 1-0 Region 8-2A) will host Richton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (6-2, 2-0) defeated St. Patrick’s High School Friday 41-7.
The Eagles (4-4) will travel to East Marion High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles of Marion County (3-4) defeated Sacred Heart High School 45-0 Friday.
BAY SPRINGS _ A pair of Bay Springs quarterbacks combined to throw for three touchdowns and senior running back Anson Windham scored on each of his two carries Friday in the Battle of Bulldogs.
Junior Adrian Cole completed 4-of-5 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Tremayne Wheaton went 5-for-5 for 49 yards and a score.
Bay Springs, which piled up 405 yards total offense, led 26-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at halftime.
Windham ran for 45 yards and two touchdowns the only two times he was handed the football, and senior backfield mate Jamarius Hosey added 29 yards on his two carries.
Eighth-grader Tyrick Jones led Bay Springs’ ground game with 99 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Senior Jacario Ducksworth had two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, junior Jatron Thigpen scored on a 63-yard touchdown pass and sophomore Eddie Payton hauled in a 6-yard scoring pass.
Bay Springs (5-3, 1-1 in Region 5-2A) will visit Newton High School at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers (1-6, 0-2) lost 40-8 Friday to Philadelphia High School.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.