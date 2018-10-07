Hattiesburg man killed after altercation on Dabbs Street

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was killed in an “altercation” Saturday night. Hattiesburg Police responded to the altercation in the 900 block of Dabbs Street around 8 p.m.
Forrest County Deputy Corner Lisa Klem identified the victim as 37-year-old Marlon Brown.
Brown was later taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
According to HPD Spokesperson Ryan Moore, no arrests have been made at this time. We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
If anyone has any information, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.