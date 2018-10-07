Gonzalez, Bregman lift Astros over Indians for 2-0 ALDS lead

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) and George Springer (4) celebrate their win over Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN | October 6, 2018 at 7:05 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 7:21 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Marwin Gonzalez hit a go-ahead, two-run double, Alex Bregman homered for the second straight day and the Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Indians 3-1 Saturday to take a 2-0 AL Division Series lead.

Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and walked none, combining with two relievers on Houston's second straight three-hitter. He allowed Francisco Lindor's third-inning homer.

Gonzalez put the Astros ahead in the sixth with the third of his four hits, an opposite-field double to right off usually reliable reliever Andrew Miller.

Bregman homered against Trevor Bauer in the seventh, and the World Series champions moved within a win of a second straight trip to the AL Championship Series.

Dallas Keuchel starts for the Astros when the series resumes Monday in Cleveland. Mike Clevinger is scheduled to pitch for the Indians.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Yuli Gurriel (10) celebrate their win over Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Cole followed Monday's solid start from Justin Verlander by allowing one run and three hits in seven innings, joining Tom Seaver (1973) as the only pitchers to strike out at least 12 batters without a walk in a postseason game.

Ryan Pressly got two outs, and Roberto Osuna walked one in a four-out save.

Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez (9) races to first base on a hit against the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Houston. Two runs scored on the play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The AL Central champion Indians have three runs in the two games and are batting .100 (6 for 60). Jose Ramirez, Edwin ncarnacion and Josh Donaldson have combined to go 1 for 22.

Jose Altuve singled leading off the sixth but slipped as he left the batter's box and was limping after reaching first base. Manager AJ Hinch and a trainer came out to check on Altuve, who remained in the game.

Bregman walked and one out later, Cleveland brought in Miller, the dominating left-hander who was MVP of the 2016 AL Championship Series but has been slowed by injuries this year.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after striking out Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez to end the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The switch-hitting Gonzalez turned around and hit right-handed. He fouled off a slider, then doubled on a fastball.

Miller had allowed just one previous inherited runner to score in the postseason, on a sacrifice fly by Boston's David Ortiz in Game 3 of the 2016 AL Division Series.

Miller walked Carlos Correa on four pitches and loaded the bases with an intentional walk. Bauer, a starter pitching in relief for the second straight day, retired Evan Gattis on a popout and struck out Martin Maldonado.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Cleveland Indians' pitcher Trevor Bauer during the seventh inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Cole retired 13 of 14 after Lindor's homer, striking out the side in the fourth. After fanning Ramirez on three pitches to end the sixth, Cole screamed and pumped both arms as he walked off the mound.

Houston leadoff hitter George Springer went 1 for 4 with a single, ending a streak of five straight postseason games with a home run — one shy of Daniel Murphy's record.

UP NEXT

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) leaves after he was pulled in the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Keuchel (12-11, 3.74 ERA), the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, is 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in eight postseason games, including seven starts. Clevinger (13-8, 3.02) will be making his first career postseason start after making six relief appearances with a 6.43 ERA.

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez reacts after striking out against Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole to end the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
