Freshman Trivenskey Mosley leading USM in rushing

“The one thing that sticks out is he is not afraid of the moment,” said USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. “There’s not anything that’s big enough to him. He’s going to stare it right in the eye and he’s going to attack it. But he also has a lot of the intangibles that a lot of the good running backs I’ve been around have – which is vision, patience, knowledge. You put the ball in his hands and he somehow finds the space, which is nice.”