Freshman Trivenskey Mosley leading USM in rushing

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - If one flipped open the Southern Miss stat book looking for the Golden Eagles’ leading rushers through four games, freshman Trivenskey Mosley would be at the top of the list.
"He reminds me of Ito [Smith] when he hits them cuts,” said USM junior offensive lineman Ty Pollard, an Oak Grove grad. “He's a very skilled player. He works hard and I like that about him."
That’s high praise for a running back who’s just at the onset of his college football career.
Mosley has a long way to go to gain the reputation of Ito Smith, USM’s leader in all-purpose yards. However, comparisons can be drawn. Both backs stand less than 6-foot; both run with chips on their shoulders.
"I didn't hear about Ito until I came out of high school,” Mosley said. “Once I heard about Ito, me and him in the same situation – same height, same weight. That gave me more confidence in myself. That’s why I came here. I tried to fill his shoes.”
“He's earning more opportunities because he's playing really well,” said USM head coach Jay Hopson. “We thought he was that guy and he does have a world of ability. Now he's just a youngster, he's got some learning to do, but he's got a big upside."
Mosley leads the Golden Eagles in rushing with 116 yards on 25 carries.
The Shreveport, Louisiana native has been playing football since he was four-years-old. Stadiums like Jordan-Hare are larger than the little league fields Mosley grew up on. He welcomes the change.
“The one thing that sticks out is he is not afraid of the moment,” said USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. “There’s not anything that’s big enough to him. He’s going to stare it right in the eye and he’s going to attack it. But he also has a lot of the intangibles that a lot of the good running backs I’ve been around have – which is vision, patience, knowledge. You put the ball in his hands and he somehow finds the space, which is nice.”
“It’s just in me,” Mosley said. “I run violent. Every play I touch the ball, I try to score. If I don’t, I try my best to get as much as I can. I try to put my team in a good position.”
