First responders to stage training exercises at Laurel High School

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Laurel School District will be holding an “emergency preparedness” exercise Monday at Laurel High School in conjunction with Jones County first responders.
“Please, do not be alarmed,” a flyer announcing the exercise reads in part. “This is only an exercise.”
Local law enforcement agencies, medical responders and fire department units are scheduled to take part in the training.
The flyer indicated the “likelihood” that streets “adjacent” to the high school will be blocked.
The high school is on fall break, with district employees using Monday as a professional development day.
