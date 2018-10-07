Family festivals held across the Pine Belt Saturday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -This Saturday was sales day for many arts and crafts and food vendors across the Pine Belt.
Several family festivals in our area featured lots of products for sale, from wood crafts and clothing to many different types of food.
Hattiesburg’s Mobile Street Renaissance Festival and Laurel’s Loblolly Festival each featured live music as well as food.
“We have a lot of people coming by, selling a lot of stuff,” said Alisa Watts, a vendor from Hattiesburg who attended the Mobile Street Renaissance Festival. “We’re just out here to support and build up Mobile Street.”
“It’s the people (that bring me back), they are so nice and friendly,” said Donnis Boochie, a barbecue vendor who was attending Laurel’s Loblolly Festival for the second consecutive year. “I just like the camaraderie that we have every year and they come looking for you and I look for them every year, because I enjoy talking to them.”
Several other festivals took place Saturday, including the 40th annual Oktoberfest at St. John Lutheran Church, the Mississippi Peanut Festival in Covington County and the Marion County Historical Society’s Heritage Festival in Columbia.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.