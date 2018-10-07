Circuit clerk’s offices open Saturday to allow voter registration

Circuit clerk’s offices open Saturday to allow voter registration
Circuit clerk's offices across Mississippi were open Saturday to allow people to register to vote.
By Charles Herrington | October 6, 2018 at 7:52 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 7:52 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM - Circuit courthouses across Mississippi were open Saturday, so people could register to vote.

Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 counties opened from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., but Saturday was not the deadline to register for the November 6 general election.

Monday is Mississippi’s in-person deadline and circuit clerk’s offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. that day, despite the federal Columbus Day holiday.

The deadline to register by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.