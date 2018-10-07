Circuit clerk’s offices open Saturday to allow voter registration

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM - Circuit courthouses across Mississippi were open Saturday, so people could register to vote.
Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 counties opened from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., but Saturday was not the deadline to register for the November 6 general election.
Monday is Mississippi’s in-person deadline and circuit clerk’s offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. that day, despite the federal Columbus Day holiday.
The deadline to register by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 9.
