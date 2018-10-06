Taylorsville pushes by Lumberton, 35-9

LUMBERTON, MS (WDAM) - The Lumberton High School Panthers turned out to be perfect hosts Friday night at “The Pit.”
The Panthers presented Taylorsville High School with the football five times, and the Tartars cashed those turnovers into 28 points on their way to a 35-9 victory in a hard-hitting battle between Pine Belt unbeatens.
“Once again, our defense played really well,” Taylorsville coach Mitch Evans said. “They forced some turnovers, got us in some short fields, and we scored when we had to.”
Taylorsville sophomore quarterback Ty Keyes threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another as the defending Class 2A state champion Tartars (8-0) won their 18th consecutive game.
Lumberton (6-2) got a 53-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Robert Henry and a 29-yard field goal from junior Jake Robinson, a kick the Lumberton public address announcer “called the first field goal in decades.”
But two fumbles and a tipped interception in the first half led to all of Taylorsville’s first-half points and a 90-yard fumble return by senior defensive end Hunter Lee provided the Tartars final touchdown.
“We couldn’t have beat air (Friday) night, turning it over five times,” Lumberton coach Zach Jones said. “But we’re going to get better from this.
“It’s going to hurt and it’s going to sting, we’re going to be mad about it and our feelings are going to be hurt. But come Monday, we’re going to go back to work.”
Taylorsville turned the ball over three times, including losing fumbles attempting to field consecutive punt, and Keyes was picked off in the end zone to halt a second-half drive.
“We came out here wanting to get a ‘w,’ but we’ve got a lot to work on,” Keyes said. “We had (two) fumbles and I threw a pick.
“We executed when we had to, but we’re still going to come to practice on Monday and work on getting better.”
Keyes completed 20-of-30 passes for 197 yards, throwing scoring passes of 8 yards to senior Chandler Cline and 4 yards to sophomore Arterius Miller. Keyes also ran 7 yards for a first-half score.
Senior Keyon Bass, who picked up 42 blue-collar rushing yards, scored on 2-yard run for the Tartars.
Henry, who was one of three Panther running backs banged up in the physical game, ran for 125 yards on 17 carries. Senior quarterback Jared Tribett completed 7-of-16 passes for 100 yards with an interception.
Both teams’ offenses finished below their season averages, with Taylorsville amassing 349 yards total offense and Lumberton 297 yards total offense.
“I thought we went toe-to-toe with them, physically, but Keyes is every bit as good as advertised,” Jones said. “That cat can play.”
Evans said the Panthers were a load.
“We beat a really good team (Friday) night,” Evans said. “(Class) 1A‘s got their hands full with that team there. They are really good. They are well-coached. They’re really good on defense, flying around.
“I’m glad I don’t have to play them again.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.