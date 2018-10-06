Loblolly Fest, Oktoberfest to feature good food, great music

Pine Belt, MS (WDAM) - One community festival in Hattiesburg and another in Laurel will feature lots of live music and food on Saturday.
Laurel’s 9th annual Loblolly Festival will bring visitors and attention to that city’s downtown business community, while the 40th annual Oktoberfest at Hattiesburg’s St. John Lutheran Church will raise money for local and foreign mission work.
“We have a lot of civic groups, some organizations participating this year,” said Judi Holifield, Executive Director of the Laurel Main Street organization. “For us, for me, it’s just a great time for the community to come together and support the town. It’s a huge boost for the economy, it’s a really great one-day revenue for everybody.”
“We serve a lot of bratwurst and potato salad, sauerkraut and all homemade. We make everything from scratch, even the mustard,” said Mark Keyl, chairman of St. John Lutheran Church’s Oktoberfest committee. “We’re helping about 60 to 70 percent local missions, about 30 percent of the proceeds go to regional and worldwide missions."
The Marion County Historical Society will be hosting its annual Heritage Fest all day Saturday at Columbia’s Friendship Park.
