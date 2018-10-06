HPD warn of scam targeting Regions Bank customers

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department would like to remind the public of an ongoing scam targeting Regions Bank customers in the Hub City.
HPD Spokesperson Ryan Moore says the department has received multiple reports of Regions Bank customers receiving phone calls, and text messages regarding their login access, in connection to a company based in New York.
Moore says the customers will give out their account information to the scammers, after being told they will deposit money into their accounts. After the money is received, the scammers will then take all the money from the bank account.
Police strongly urge customers to never give anyone your personal banking information, over the phone or social media messaging.
If you have any questions regarding your bank account, you can contact your bank for any information, or you can contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.
