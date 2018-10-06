FIRST ALERT: Watching the Caribbean, chance of development in the coming days

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The National hurricane Center continues to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen near Honduras in the Caribbean. On GOES-16 Satellite Imagery, Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen doesn’t look overly impressive, but that is likely going to change int he coming days as it moves north and into a more favorable area.
The NHC gives Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen chance of development during the next five days as it drifts north toward the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida coasts.
The First Alert Weather Team continues to track the systems center and potential impacts for the Pine Belt, but the data available offers an inconclusive forecast at this time.
Until Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen forms into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm, it will be difficult for models to discern exactly where it will go, and how strong it will be when it gets there.
For now, we will continue to watch it, track its development, and bring you the latest as it develops.
For more background on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen and a look at the raw model data, you can head over to Nick’s Blog, http://nickelblock.com/?p=29578.
