Aid pours in to Indonesian region hit by quake, tsunami

Indonesian and Japan military personnel unload relief aid from a Japan Air Force cargo plane at the Mutiara Sis Al-Jufri airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. As the sun slipped behind the mountains and a gentle breeze blew onshore, hundreds of people gathered on an Indonesian beach Friday to chant a Muslim prayer and remember those they lost one week after a massive earthquake and tsunami ravaged the area, killing more than 1,500 people.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) (AP)