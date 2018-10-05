Look Ahead: Friday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Friday is looking great a bit a warm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will be at or below 10 percent.
Friday Night Football is looking pretty nice, too, with temperatures around 80 at kick and easing into the 70s by the end of the game with no real threat for rain.
This weekend, we may see a few extra showers and storms in the forecast as a southeast wind ushers in some extra Gulf of Mexico humidity. Any storms that do develop will be just general storms - severe weather isn't anticipated. Rain chances both days will be around 30 percent. The argument could be made that there is a better chance for rain Saturday than Sunday, but I wouldn't be the farm. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
Next week, we will have to watch a few things closely as a cold front and some extra Gulf of Mexico storminess both drift our direction. The cold front won’t likely offer us the relief from the heat that we seek, but could knock us back a handful of degrees. And the storminess in the Gulf could try to get a bit better organized as it drifts this way, too. So both definitely deserve extra attention.
The area in the Gulf is currently given a 30 percent chance of development in the coming days by the National Hurricane Center. If it develops into a Tropical Storm, it would be named Michael.
