Latest: Civil rights lawyer praises guilty verdict for cop

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens while attorneys step before Judge Vincent Gaughan bench, as the jury has sent another question to Judge Gaughan, who read it aloud from the bench during deliberations in Van Dyke's trial at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct in the shooting of Laquan McDonald. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (AP)