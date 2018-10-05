Hudson reflects on three terms in State Senate

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -State Senator Billy Hudson is reflecting on his three terms in the Legislature.
He announced earlier this week he will not seek a fourth term in 2019, but did hint he might consider running for local office again.
He served two terms as a Forrest County Supervisor before running for the Dist. 45 Senate seat.
“If I come home and there’s an opportunity that presents itself, I wouldn’t rule out running for something locally again, because I still want to serve, I want to be busy I want to keep my mind and body going as long as I can,” Hudson said.
He said he is proud of his work to change the state’s eminent domain law, enact a ban on texting while driving and to make sure foreign catfish are clearly labeled with the county of origin.
“You have to be stubborn or you have to have a passion, you have to believe, you have to keep on keeping on and keep on trying," Hudson said of his efforts in the Senate.
Hudson said he will support Hattiesburg state representative Chris Johnson, who said Tuesday he’ll run for Hudson’s seat next year.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.