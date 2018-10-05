GOOD NEWS: SPIRIT OF WOMEN TEAM UP TO SPREAD JOY

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Many women carry the world on their shoulders with the children, decision making, and a slew of other everyday tasks. Good news comes out of Hattiesburg’s Henington House and Gardens.
Spirit of Women team up with a "Do-it-yourself" guru for A Home for Harvest where women gather for tips on planting seeds of joy.
Pumpkins, pine straw, and plants are placed around a historic home for Ladies' Fall Day.
“We are ready for Fall although the weather is not ready!” said Kathy Walker, coordinator of Spirit of Women with Forrest General Hospital.
The organization knows the throes of womanhood. Now, they give women an opportunity at creativity and comradery.
“Women are always so busy taking care of other people, but we need them to take care of themselves,” Walker said.
Catherine Strange, a gardening and decorating enthusiast, took ladies on a tour of her elaborate garden. She was sewing seeds of encouragement for them to just dig in.
“When you first bring it [plants] in there’s not a lot you can do now to ruin it. It’s just gorgeous,” Strange said. She was clad in a large hat and a long sleeve button down.
Strange addressed the eager women with energy as they took notes.
“There are no bought flowers. She can take the most basic thing and give it that wow factor we all are looking for,” Walker said.
“This has all been designed beautifully by our creator, and you feel those creative urges when you hear those sounds, see those colors, and we are inspired by day,” said Marian Maloney, a guest at the event.
The ladies loved it! Strange said she gave up on lilacs and peonies in South Mississippi, but she had tips and tricks for plants that grow beautifully under our southern sunshine.
“It’s a spiritual thing when you get outside, because you’re back to the grass roots you’re back to the earth. You are back to nature,” Maloney said. “Everyone knows what laughter and joy and happiness and health,” Strange said.
“We as women must stay healthy because everyone else depends on us,” Strange said.
“We can always do a better job at that by creating some time for ourselves and learning something new.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.