Friday 6 a.m. Forecast

Next week, we will have to watch a few things closely as a cold front and some extra Gulf of Mexico storminess both drift our direction. The cold front won’t likely offer us the relief from the heat that we seek, but could knock us back a handful of degrees. The storminess in the Gulf could try to get a bit better organized as it drifts this way, too. So both definitely deserve extra attention. Fall is still on backorder, but models are showing that the cold front we have been waiting on may finally arrive in about nine to 10 days.