Friday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temps in the low 70s, but those nice temperatures won’t last long. It will be another hot day as highs soar to the low 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
The weather will be perfect for those high school football games with temps in the 80s / 70s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.
Tomorrow will see hit-or-miss t-storms with partly cloudy skies. It won’t be a washout, so don’t cancel any of your plans. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s. Expect more of the same for your Sunday as well. I think you’ll be okay going to church, but hit-or-miss- t-storms will return in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
Next week, we will have to watch a few things closely as a cold front and some extra Gulf of Mexico storminess both drift our direction. The cold front won’t likely offer us the relief from the heat that we seek, but could knock us back a handful of degrees. The storminess in the Gulf could try to get a bit better organized as it drifts this way, too. So both definitely deserve extra attention. Fall is still on backorder, but models are showing that the cold front we have been waiting on may finally arrive in about nine to 10 days.
I want to wait another day before saying for sure, but this does look promising . I’ll keep you updated!
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.