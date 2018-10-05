Big 3rd quarter lifts Jones College past Pearl River CC, 48-7

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Jones College didn’t have a slew of long, sustained offensive drives Thursday night against archrival Pearl River Community College.
Instead, the seventh-ranked Bobcats stacked up big play after big play to eventually overwhelm the winless Wildcats in the 88th annual “Catfight” at Dobie Holden Stadium.
JC (5-1, 4-0 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ South Division) led 20-7 at halftime then scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to all but finish off the Wildcats (0-6, 0-4).
Two of the scoring plays covered more than 30 yards and another was a 28-yard return of a partially blocked punt. The Bobcats scoring drives in the third quarter consisted of six plays, two plays and one play.
“I don’t know if we wore them down or just played better the second half,” JC coach Steve Buckley said. “All three phases, offense, defense and special teams, played good and get better every week.”
JC freshman running back Kalyn Grandberry ran for 175 yards on 20 carries, including touchdown runs of 73 yards and 11 yards, and caught four passes for 66 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.
“He’d been waiting on that, the long run, because he’s a 10.5 (-second) 100-meter guy,” Buckley said. “I thought Kalyn played good (Thursday) night, and he just gets better every week.
“He leads the state in rushing and is top ten in the country in rushing.”
JC freshman quarterback Stetson Bennett, a University of Georgia transfer, threw three touchdown passes and rolled five yards for his first touchdown run of the season.
In addition to the hook-up with Grandberry, Bennett also had scoring tosses of 15 yards to freshman Gabe Douglas and 34 yards to freshman Immanuel Jones.
Pearl River had chances early to stay with the Bobcats.
Sophomore running back Ron Thompson, who led the Wildcats with 80 yards on eight carries, ripped off a 60-yard run on the second play of the game. But the drive sputtered in the red zone and 39-yard field-goal attempt went awry.
After JC took a 7-0 lead on Bennett’s first TD pass, the Wildcats had a chance to tie the score, when sophomore tight end Justin Mary broke open some 20 yards downfield as the Bobcats blitzed. But sophomore quarterback Tavis Williams sailed the pass well above and beyond Mary’s grasp.
The Bobcats went up 14-0 when Bennett found Grandberry with a short swing pass in the flat over a Wildcats’ blitz. Grandberry did the rest, turning on the jets down the sideline.
A flubbed on-side kick attempt set up the Wildcats at the JC 37-yard line, and PRCC took cashed in on Williams’ scamper to cut his team’s deficit in half.
But the Bobcats answered immediately with their best drive of the game, going 70 yards on nine plays, with Bennett’s 5-yard run around left end boosting the Bobcats to a 20-7 halftime edge.
The second half was all Bobcats.
Grandberry capped an six-play drive with an 11-yard run for 27-7 lead, then on JC’s next possession, busted a run over the right side and again turned on the afterburners to go 73 yards for a 34-7 edge.
Four snaps later, former Petal High standout Nataurean Watts broke through to get a hand on a PRCC punt and freshman Enrque Whaley picked up the loose ball and went 28 yards for a 41-7 lead.
After forcing a short PRCC punt, Bennett struck on first down, finding Jones down the visitors’ sideline with a perfect rainbow of a 34-yard pass for the final points of the game.
Jones will hit the road Thursday to visit East Mississippi Community College at 6:30 p.m. in Booneville.
PRCC also will travel, taking on Southwest Mississippi Community College at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.