USM rides momentum into bye week

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Two byes in three weeks is abnormal, but Southern Miss is adjusting.
In fact, the Golden Eagles feel as if an open Saturday can only help them better prepare for North Texas (4-1) on October 13.
Although USM (2-2) fell to Auburn 24-13 on Saturday, the Eagles played tough against the No. 10 Tigers. Southern Miss limited Auburn to less than 100 yards rushing and sacked the quarterback three times. USM hopes to ride that momentum into the rest of Conference USA play.
"All concentration is on North Texas now,” said USM head coach Jay Hopson. “I thought we played hard, again, it's Auburn. We had our chances to win the ball game, we didn't, but I think this team is a team that I see getting better every week but we've got to continue that. I'm excited to watch this team as we go through this year and we know we got a big challenge coming up. We've got to be ready."
“That shows us that we can play against anybody, from No. 10 to No. 100,” said USM junior offensive lineman Ty Pollard, an Oak Grove grad. “If we execute…I feel like we can beat anybody if we really execute.” “It proves that we can go against anybody, it doesn’t matter who it is,” said USM sophomore linebacker Racheem Boothe, a Bassfield native. “This bye week right here is giving us another opportunity to get better and just keep going at what we’ve been preaching the whole season.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.