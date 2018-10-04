Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Hattiesburg gang-related shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department continues to make arrests in a gang-related shooting that took place on Sept. 6. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, two juveniles were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.
The shooting happened on Mobile and East 8th Streets just before 6 p.m. A 23-year-old man was injured in the shooting involving what police described as “multiple street gangs.” Authorities have cleared Kendrick McDuffie in the investigation. But, active warrants remain for another juvenile and seven other suspects including:
D’Jarvis Hundley aka Polo
Antwon Stickland aka Big Red
Michael May aka CEO
Donnie Strickland aka Baby 9
Wanted for questioning in the investigation:
Cedrick Smith aka Lil C.
Billy Ray Keys aka Dead End
Anyone with information regarding the investigation, should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 582- STOP.
