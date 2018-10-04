Thursday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temps in the low 70s, but those nice temperatures won’t last long. It will be another hot day as highs soar to the low 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Temps will be in the 80s to 70s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.
Expect more of the same tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and more hot weather as highs once again hit the low 90s. Weather is looking good for those Friday Night Football games with mostly clear skies and temps in the 80s to 70s.
Hit-or-miss t-Storms will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday, but don’t cancel any of your weekend plans. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Next week, will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and a few showers possible.
Fall is still on backorder as of now, but models are showing a pattern change in about 10-12 days which might bring cooler weather. I’m holding off on that hope until fairly confident of it happening. I’ll keep you updated!
