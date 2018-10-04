Pine Belt well-represented in MS/AL All-Star game

By Taylor Curet | October 3, 2018 at 11:59 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 11:59 PM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WBRC) - The 38th annual Mississippi/Alabama All-star rosters were announced on Wednesday and the Pine Belt is well-represented.

The game is set for December 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

  • Hakeem Vance, DB – Hattiesburg
  • Jaren Handy, DL – Hattiesburg
  • Nathan Pickering, DL – Seminary
  • Byron Young, DL – West Jones
  • Charles Cross, OL – Laurel
  • John Rhys Plumlee, QB – Oak Grove
  • Jarod Conner, RB – Hattiesburg
  • Dannis Jackson, WR – Sumrall
  • Tony Vance, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks/Running Backs – Hattiesburg
  • Kenny Robinson, Administrative Coach – Mize

The Pine Belt is also featured in the 70th annual Bernard Blackwell Classic. Here is a list of the local players who will compete in the North/South All-Star football game on December 8 at 11:30 a.m. in Gulfport. Derrien Lee - Bay Springs Levi Walker - Laurel Jarius Reimonenq - Oak Grove Nijewel Coleman - Sumrall Blake Daughdrill - Greene County

  • Jack Harris - Oak Grove
  • Jeremy Sibley - Wayne County
  • R.J. Holifield - Stringer
  • Walker Thompson - West Jones
  • Demetris Allen - Hattiesburg
  • Matt Ryals - Purvis
  • Kevon Cloyd - Columbia
  • Ross Barnett - Poplarville
  • Drexlan Allen - Hattiesburg
  • Markel McLaurin - Collins
  • Darius Ruffin - Hattiesburg
  • Raven Arrington - Taylorsville
  • Jay Beech (assistant coach) – Poplarville
  • John Brown (assistant coach) – Stringer
  • Drew Causey (assistant coach) – Oak Grove

