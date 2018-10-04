Pine Belt well-represented in MS/AL All-Star game

The Pine Belt is also featured in the 70th annual Bernard Blackwell Classic. Here is a list of the local players who will compete in the North/South All-Star football game on December 8 at 11:30 a.m. in Gulfport. Derrien Lee - Bay Springs Levi Walker - Laurel Jarius Reimonenq - Oak Grove Nijewel Coleman - Sumrall Blake Daughdrill - Greene County