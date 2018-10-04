Pine Belt well-represented in MS/AL All-Star game

HATTIESBURG, MS (WBRC) - The 38th annual Mississippi/Alabama All-star rosters were announced on Wednesday and the Pine Belt is well-represented.
The game is set for December 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
- Hakeem Vance, DB – Hattiesburg
- Jaren Handy, DL – Hattiesburg
- Nathan Pickering, DL – Seminary
- Byron Young, DL – West Jones
- Charles Cross, OL – Laurel
- John Rhys Plumlee, QB – Oak Grove
- Jarod Conner, RB – Hattiesburg
- Dannis Jackson, WR – Sumrall
- Tony Vance, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks/Running Backs – Hattiesburg
- Kenny Robinson, Administrative Coach – Mize
The Pine Belt is also featured in the 70th annual Bernard Blackwell Classic. Here is a list of the local players who will compete in the North/South All-Star football game on December 8 at 11:30 a.m. in Gulfport. Derrien Lee - Bay Springs Levi Walker - Laurel Jarius Reimonenq - Oak Grove Nijewel Coleman - Sumrall Blake Daughdrill - Greene County
- Jack Harris - Oak Grove
- Jeremy Sibley - Wayne County
- R.J. Holifield - Stringer
- Walker Thompson - West Jones
- Demetris Allen - Hattiesburg
- Matt Ryals - Purvis
- Kevon Cloyd - Columbia
- Ross Barnett - Poplarville
- Drexlan Allen - Hattiesburg
- Markel McLaurin - Collins
- Darius Ruffin - Hattiesburg
- Raven Arrington - Taylorsville
- Jay Beech (assistant coach) – Poplarville
- John Brown (assistant coach) – Stringer
- Drew Causey (assistant coach) – Oak Grove
