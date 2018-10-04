Park Smart campaign rolling out in Hattiesburg

“One thing you will see is when we do have an area where a couple of auto burglaries pop up, you will see our officers out with cards, flyers and they will also have door hangers. So, if you see something left on your house it is by the Hattiesburg Police Department. It’s a little campaign slogan, if you love it don’t leave it, park smart. You will see those in the area just to not only let the residents know, yes we are going to be there and we are in the area, but we are aware of what’s going on. This is just a friendly reminder,” said Moore.