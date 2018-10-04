Park Smart campaign rolling out in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - According to police, auto-burglaries are declining in the Hub City. Now, the Hattiesburg Police Department is taking a proactive approach in an effort to keep those numbers down and prevent you from becoming a victim.
“It’s something you should always do, regardless,” Lawrence Hopkins said.
Hopkins is talking about removing your valuables from your vehicle and locking your doors. It’s a crime of opportunity.
“You should always lock your car. You leaving your car unlocked is like a free treasure. Just come get my phone or whatever you have in your car you think is valuable,” said Hopkins.
Hopkins said neighbors around him in The Avenues have fallen victim to auto burglaries this summer. Now, those numbers are steadily declining, and the Hattiesburg Police Department is implementing a new initiative in hopes of keeping those numbers down.
“We are starting our new initiative called Park Smart, if you love it, don’t leave it, to try and get residents more aware of locking their vehicles. One of our biggest problems we have are auto burglaries and with those auto burglaries the majority of those vehicles are left unlocked,” said HPD spokesman Ryan Moore.
In August, Moore said the department worked 38 auto burglaries, 32 of those cars were unlocked. In September, a total of 33 reported with 27 cars unlocked. These numbers compare to the month of June where 62 auto burglaries were reported and 51 vehicles were unlocked.
“One thing you will see is when we do have an area where a couple of auto burglaries pop up, you will see our officers out with cards, flyers and they will also have door hangers. So, if you see something left on your house it is by the Hattiesburg Police Department. It’s a little campaign slogan, if you love it don’t leave it, park smart. You will see those in the area just to not only let the residents know, yes we are going to be there and we are in the area, but we are aware of what’s going on. This is just a friendly reminder,” said Moore.
The reminder is to keep you car doors locked.
“I think it’s a good idea. Just letting people know that they are here for you, here to keep the neighborhood safe and we are not against you,” said Moore.
If you fall victim to a car burglary, it’s important you report it to your local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.